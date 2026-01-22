Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (Jan 23-26)
The Road Taken (Poetry walk and workshop)
Sunday; 6pm
Bandra. The location will be sent to those who register
See a place and recite poetry at this walk that Rachit, the founder of dillipoetry, conducts through Bandra. He will drop in verses from popular and forgotten erotica poems, while mapping the older neighbourhoods of the suburb. He will also give attendants creative prompts: A visual, a line, a phrase, to help them create their own verse. Channelise your inner sexy at this walk.
From ₹999. Register on @dillipoetry on Instagram
Biography (Art show)
Friday and Saturday; 11am to7 pm
Gallery Maskara, near Colaba Market, Colaba
Prashant Pandey has created intricate sculptures using over 3.50 lakh cigarette butts, which he has collected over five years. For the show, he transforms urban waste into delicate, leaf-like forms, which, when assembled, create a massive installation. It’s a reflection on our consumption patterns, habits and the waste we create. The show forces you to rethink what you spend your money on and how that one small act impacts the health and social fabric of society.
Entry is free
Strings & Wind (Music concert)
Friday; 7pm
Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA)
This one will be epic. Ustad Shujaat Khan, a renowned sitarist, and Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia, a two-time Grammy-winning flautist, perform together. From the ragas of Hindustani classical music to alaaps and Sufi melodies, the evening promises to be a grand celebration of classical Indian tradition at its finest, and your chance to get some music therapy.
From ₹999. Book on BookMyShow.com
South Asia Now (Film festival)
Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 11am onwards
G5A, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi
A curated, independent film festival, dedicated to contemporary, non-fiction and documentary stories from across the subcontinent. These are focused on intimate narratives exploring social systems and personal histories. Non-fiction highlights include Agent of Happiness (2024) by Arun Bhattarai and Dorottya Zurbó, which explores the measurement of happiness in Bhutan. Ibrahim Nash’at’s Hollywoodgate documents the Taliban’s takeover of a former US airbase in Afghanistan.
From ₹99. Register on gfafoundstion.org
Freedom Trail (History walk)
Republic Day, Monday; 9.30am
August Kranti Maidan, Tardeo
Organised in honour of women freedom fighters such as Aruna Asaf Ali, Usha Mehta and others, this walk traces the history of the formation of the Congress at the August Kranti Maidan. It then guides participants to a lesser-known radio hideout of the political party. The last stop is Mani Bhavan, where walkers can see up-close the contribution of the Mahatma in the Indian freedom struggle, and learn about the Gandhian philosophy and way of life. It’s a great way to spend Republic Day.
₹749. Message 9920951145 to register
From Word to Image (Lecture)
Friday, 6 pm
Children’s Museum, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS)
One of India’s foremost art and culture historians, Jyotindra Jain, decodes how various texts were visualised in ancient India. He will present some interesting examples from old Hindu, Buddhist and Jain art to help you imagine how artists then thought and worked and converted texts into images. Travel to the world of ancient art-making at this talk. Catch the museum’s show Networks of the Past: A Study Gallery Of India and the Ancient World before the talk, to prep.
Museum entry ticket ₹200
Halwa by Amit Tandon (Stand-up comedy)
Saturday; 4 pm
Aspee Auditorium, Laxminarayan Mandir Complex, Marve Road, Malad West
All the married people in the house, make some noise. Tandon’s show is about the evolution of marriage, using his own 22-year marriage as a lens. His jokes are about how being married and being with his wife has changed him, and about parenthood, life, death and more.
₹799. Book on BookMyShow.com
