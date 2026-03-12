Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (March 13-15)

Colours of Swades: From Haripura to the Constitution (Art exhibition) Nandalal Bose’s (1882 - 1966) works will be showcased at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Fort. (HT file photo)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 11am - 7pm

National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Fort

This landmark show features works of celebrated artist Nandalal Bose (1882 - 1966) that trace the emergence of Indian modern art and document key moments of nation-building. It has the artist’s Haripura panels of 1938, created for the Indian National Congress session at Haripura, Gujarat, under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi. Inspired by folk traditions, neglected by the Colonial art schools, these works depict the country’s ignored rural life, alongside the paintings and illustrations he made for the original manuscript of the Constitution of India. These images trace India’s journey through visual references ranging from the Indus Valley civilisation and episodes from the Ramayana to historical moments from the Mughal period and the freedom movement. Together, they transform the Constitution into a rare national document where art, history and law intersect.

Entry is free

Gudhi Padwa Vishesh (Music concert)

Saturday; 6.30 pm

The Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts & Sangeetha Sabha, Sion East

The Aditya Birla Centre for Performing Arts puts together a Marathi music event for the local new year. Priyanka Barve, a celebrated playback singer and actress, known for her expertise in Natyasangeet and classical music, will perform old and new Marathi songs to get you grooving and put you right into the festive spirit.

₹499 onwards at the box office and BookMyShow

Flamingo safari (A bird-watching expedition)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 10 am to 6 pm

Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Centre, Airoli, Navi Mumbai

It’s peak season to see the pink beauties as they swoop in, in the thousands, into the creeks to feed on the algae in the wetlands. Flamingo flocks often turn the green mangrove cover into a carpet of pink, and are a sight to behold when they fly off in the evening, hundreds at a time, reaching for the horizon. Sign up for that boat ride to not just see these beauties but also other birds such as Lesser Whistling Duck, Garganey, Northern Shoveler, Gadwall, Eurasian Wigeon, and Spot-billed Duck.

Boat ride fee is ₹330 onwards. Book at the centre in Airoli

Doctor Aap Bhi (Play)

Friday and Saturday; 6pm and 8.30pm

Chaubara - by Veda Factory, Versova

Written by acclaimed Marathi playwright Ajit Dalvi and directed by Alkesh Dalal, the play is an adaptation of a classic Marathi work that has won critical acclaim for its bold exploration of medical ethics. A much-needed conversation today. The plot centres on two ambitious doctors who build a modern hospital and face an ethical dilemma. What takes priority: their hospital or their patient?

₹299 onwards on allevents.in