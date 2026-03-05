Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (March 6-8)

Ticket Tika Chaap (Art exhibition) Swati Sachdeva is one of the most talented stand-up comedians of her generation. (BMS)

Back in the 18th to the 20th Century, some of the most creative trademarks were being designed for textile yards that came to India from the UK. They were pretty, humorous, and some even bizarre. Here’s a chance to see a hundred of these; they portraying the culture, lifestyle and the art of the time. The items are from the collection of Bengaluru’s The Museum of Art & Photography (MAP). It’s an intimate but fun show that you will leave with a smile on your face.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 10.30am to 6pm

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad City Museum, Rani Baug Udyan, Byculla

Entry is free

Sthree Shakti by Dr Padma Subrahmanyam & Ensemble (Dance performance)

Three celebrated artists in one night. Padma Vibhushan Padma Subrahmanyam, her senior disciple Gayatri Kannan and Khanna’s daughter Mahati star in this Bharatnatyam dance drama that explores Kriya Shakti. The dancers will present the concept of the energy of creation through a blend of poetry, movement and music. The act will be performed to a specially composed piece of music that includes verses from Kalidasa and Adi Sankara, an invocation of the Greek goddess Athena, traditional Tamil Mariamman folk songs, and a chronological tribute to Indian women poets-composers, including Andal, Akka Mahadevi, Meera Ba and Karaikkal Ammaiya. Celebrate feminine energy at this gig.

When: Saturday, 8pm

Where: The Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, BKC

Entry: ₹750 on nmacc.com

Objects of Desire (Design exhibition)

Art gallery Sikao presents Objects of Desire, an exhibition of lighting and handcrafted furniture by 45 designers working across ceramic, stone, metal and textiles. Architect Harshita Jhamtani has her ceramics on display. Length Breadth Height will display furniture crafted from basalt stone and marble, and Deetee Homes will have its quirky planters. It should be a good place to know about current design trends.

When: Saturday and Sunday; 11am to 8pm

Where: IF.BE, Calicut Street, Ballard Estate, Fort

Entry is free

Song of the Valley (Music performance)

This gig brings the folk music and dance of Arunachal Pradesh to Mumbai. Renowned Arunachali performer Delong Padung and his troupe present five folk traditions and practices, including Yoyo Gaga: Lullaby of Tani. It is a traditional chant that depicts the birth of Tani, the first human born to Pedong, the rain mother goddess. The Solung Festival piece is performed to celebrate harmony, unity and collective social life by the members of the Engo Takar community. Nero Aming Maya is a tribal village dance that shows different stages of agriculture. And Memu Nayo Ye Bepo Lamro Ko is a joyful sequence of singing, dancing and merrymaking in which men and women playfully tease one another.

When: Friday; 6pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA)

Entry: ₹200 onwards. Book on ncpamumbai.com

Letter to Lata Didi by Shreya Ghoshal (Music performance)

This will be epic. One of the most talented singers of our time, Shreya Ghoshal pays homage to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. Ghoshal’s set list includes some of the best, soul-stirring songs of Lata tai, she will also read letters written to her idol by fellow artists, fans and admirers. The music will be interspersed with heartfelt stories of Ghoshal’s time spent with the nightingale of India. It promises to be a night of nostalgia and great music.

When: Saturday; 7pm

Where: Jio World Garden, BKC

Entry: ₹6,999 onwards. Book on BookMyShow

Old World (Drama)

The Motley Theatre Group’s production, stars veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah. Arghya Lahiri directs the adaptation of Russian playwright Aleksei Arbuzov’s 1970s work. Set in a sanatorium in Ranikhet, the story follows the evolving relationship between Rashid (Shah), a reserved doctor, and Xenobia (Pathak), a spirited and eccentric patient. What begins as a series of professional clashes gradually transforms into an extraordinary friendship.

When: Friday, Saturday, Sunday; 8pm

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu

Entry: ₹1,180 onwards. Book on prithvitheatre.org

Swati Sachdeva Live (Live comedy)

Sachdeva is one of the most talented stand-up comedians of her generation. She quickly became the internet’s darling with her Millennial rants and the stark difference in how she grew up and how Gen Z deals with life. At this gig too, she will take digs at the older and the younger generations, and present new material. A bit of old and a bit of new, this should be a fun show.

When: Friday; 7.30pm

Where: Terna College of Engineering auditorium, Sector-22, Phase II, Nerul, Navi Mumbai

Entry: ₹599 on BookMyShow