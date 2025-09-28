MUMBAI: A 45-year-old man from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal has been arrested by the Mumbai crime branch for allegedly threatening comedian Kapil Sharma with death and demanding ₹1 crore in extortion by invoking the names of gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara. West Bengal man arrested for ₹1 crore extortion threat to Kapil Sharma

The accused, identified as Dilip Chowdhury, was picked up from West Bengal after investigators tracked his location using technical surveillance. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till September 30. Police said voice samples will be collected to match with the threatening audio clips sent to Sharma’s team.

According to the crime branch, the comedian’s manager received a series of WhatsApp voice notes on September 22 and 23. Chowdhury claimed to be working for Brar and Godara—close aides of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi—and warned that “boys” had already reached Mumbai.

One of the first clips demanded that ₹50 lakh be sent to Kolkata and another ₹50 lakh to men in Mumbai. “You won’t require police protection after that—we will protect you,” the caller said.

As the messages escalated, Sharma’s manager was told not to take the matter lightly and to “inform Kapil Sharma or face consequences.” By September 23, the tone grew sharper, “Our men can reach anywhere, but you can’t reach us. Decide quickly, or direct action will happen.” The final clip carried the most chilling line, “You have great courage Kapil. We will kill you on live camera. No excuse. Goldy has ordered no settlement now.”

Alarmed, Sharma’s management company TM Ventures lodged a complaint at Amboli police station the very next day, following which the probe was transferred to the crime branch. Though police believe Chowdhury acted alone, the threat was taken seriously because of the gangsters whose names he used.

Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster, is a known associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate and claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

Rohit Godara is another Bishnoi aide accused of coordinating attacks abroad. Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in jail, is one of India’s most feared organised crime leaders. His gang has repeatedly issued threats to Bollywood star Salman Khan.

By borrowing these names, Chowdhury sought to instil fear and lend credibility to his extortion bid, police said.

Why police acted swiftly

Sharma has been targeted before. In 2025, two separate firing incidents took place at his Kap’s Café in Surrey, Canada, which were later claimed by gangs linked to Bishnoi. Attackers had alleged that Sharma’s association with Salman Khan, a regular guest on his television show, had made him a target.

“Given the history of threats against him, these messages could not be dismissed as a bluff. We moved quickly to track the sender,” a senior officer said.

In this case, police say Chowdhury had no underworld backing but attempted to exploit the notoriety of Bishnoi’s network to make his threats believable. Chowdhury is being interrogated about how he accessed Sharma’s team’s contact numbers, whether others were involved, and if he has any criminal history in West Bengal.