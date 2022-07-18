When will fire safety regulations be implemented, HC asks state
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state government to report the progress of implementing draft regulations for fire safety in buildings vulnerable to man-made disasters within a week.
The directions were issued after a public interest litigation (PIL), which raised a grievance that though the draft regulations were formulated in 2009 in the aftermath of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, nothing was done to implement the same.
The PIL also sought directions for the issuance of the final notification on Special Regulations for Buildings Vulnerable to Man-made Disasters in the DCPR-2034. Though the state sought four weeks’ time, the HC declined it and posted the hearing after a week.
The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice M S Karnik, while hearing the PIL filed by advocate Abha Singh, was informed by advocate Hiten Venegaonkar, special counsel for the state government, that it would take at least four weeks to implement fire safety regulations and guidelines, after conducting the requisite research and studies. The state had informed the bench of the guidelines on April 11.
In light of the submission by the state, advocate Aditya Pratap appearing for Singh said that the state was probably not implementing the fire safety regulations due to the interest of developers and builders.
After hearing the submissions, the bench observed that the state ought to have filed an affidavit bringing on record their stand on the status of implementation of the regulations and adjourned hearing of the PIL after a week.
Earlier, the state had filed an affidavit informing the bench that objections and suggestions had been sought from the public on the draft regulations and based on advancements made in the field of science and technology, it wanted to ascertain whether the special regulations needed to be implemented by appointing an expert committee for the same.
The bench also sought to know as to why the state had failed to include the special regulations in the DCPR- 2034, which came into effect in 2018 and the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), which came into effect in 2020.
The bench then noted that the state had failed to justify its complete inaction from incorporating the stipulations of the regulations in the DCPR-2034 and the UDCPR. “Unfortunately, a complete abdication of public duties and functions is discernible, which is wholly opposed to public interest and public concern,” added the bench.
Andheri woman kills husband, flees after dumping his body under bed
Mumbai: The police have launched a search operation to hunt down a woman who allegedly killed hRubina'shusband and dumped hNaseem Khan, (23), a tailor by profession, whose body was found in a partially decomposed state'sbody under the bed at their rented house in Sakinaka, Andheri East. Deputy commissioner of police, zone 10, Maheshwar Reddy said, on Monday afternoon, residents of Yadav Nagar in Sakinaka, Sarwar Chawl informed them about a foul smell emitting from a one-plus-one structure, where the couple had been staying since July 12 on rent.
Anil Deshmukh corruption probe: CBI examines two ex-Mumbai police commissioners
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday examined former Mumbai police commissioners Sanjay Pandey and Param Bir Singh in connection with its corruption case probe against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, people familiar with the development said. The federal anti-corruption agency had, on June 2 this year, filed a charge sheet against Deshmukh, his personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palande.
'Absolutely helpless...': Bengaluru commuters on auto rickshaw woes
Potholes, flooded roads and erratic traffic have become part and parcel in the life of Bengaluru commuters. From cancelling rides to demanding extra fare during peak hours, the complaints are numerous. App-based ride hailing services like Ola and Uber do have auto rickshaws as an option, but they are unreliable, say commuters. A student who lives in Indiranagar, Shruti Yadav, agrees. "The auto drivers in the city stopped using their fare meter longtime ago."
Waterlogging leaves cotton, horticulture farmers worried in Muktsar, Fazilka
Widespread damage to cotton and seasonal vegetable crops in Fazilka and Muktsar districts is feared after last week's rain that left fields waterlogged. Also read: Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali abstains from voting in Presidential election Rainwater also entered inhabited areas in low-lying localities but no major damage was reported. The district administration said pump sets were installed on Sunday and residential pockets were cleared of water by Monday morning.
Presidential poll: SP ally Rajbhar accompanies Dy CM Pathak to cast vote
LUCKNOW Political bonhomie between the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and the BJP was visible in the legislative assembly on Monday when Samajwadi Party ally and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar was seen accompanying U.P. deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak to cast vote in the Presidential election. “Look, how the BJP has started revealing its 2024 line-up,” said a local politician, as Rajbhar and Pathak arrived together.
