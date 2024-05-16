Will boost Marathi culture, says Modi

MUMBAI: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a mammoth road show of around 2.2 km in Ghatkopar, the BJP vote bank of Gujarati-Marwari-dominated areas, amid a tremendous response. At a time when the Marathi-Gujarati divide has flared up ahead of polling day on May 20, Modi also reached out to Mumbai’s Marathi population in a post on X. Modi with Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis during the a road show in Ghatkopar on Wednesday. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

“Mumbai can’t ever be imagined without its Marathi character. I am personally committed to boosting Marathi culture and popularising the Marathi language, especially among the youth. We will leverage the power of technology and make this happen,” the post read.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The BJP expects the road show to impact the outcome of the six seats in Mumbai. The roadshow started at Ashok Silk Mills on LBS Road in Ghatkopar West at around 7.15 pm and ended at Parshwanath Chowk in Ghatkopar East. It lasted for over 45 minutes, with Modi supporters and workers from the three ruling parties standing along LBS Road. The arterial road was completely shut to traffic from 2 pm to 10 pm, inconveniencing motorists and office goers. Metro-1 operations were shut from Jagruti Nagar to Ghatkopar from 6 pm to 7.45 pm, leading to chaos and crowding at Ghatkopar central railway station.

“I have been waiting for three hours to get a glimpse of Modiji. I am happy to have seen him during the show,” said 62-year old Devaji Gada who had come all the way from Borivali for the road show.

Modi was accompanied by chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai North East candidate Mihir Kotecha, and Mumbai North Central constituency candidate Ujjwal Nikam. South Indian, Punjabi and traditional Maharashtrian music bands deployed on the lane parallel to the one reserved for the road show.

The PM was received by his supporters with chants of ‘Modi’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Placards that sang his praises and said he would win 400 seats and become PM for the third time were held aloft. ‘Hoo chhu Bhanushali, hoo chhu Modi saathe (I am a Bhanushali, I am with Modi),’ proclaimed a placard representing the Bhanushali community at Sarvodaya Chowk.

Manjula Bhanushali, in her late 40s, had come from Mulund with an aarti thali full of rose petals to catch a glimpse of Modi. “I reached here at 2 pm and am ready to wait for him, no matter how long it takes,” she said. “I am going to perform aarti whether he notices it or not. It is for my mental satisfaction.” Bhanushali then skipped around with the lezim and bhangra dance troupes ecstatically.

“We expect this show to positively impact at least three constituencies, including North East and North Central,” said a hopeful BJP leader from Ghatkopar. Apart from the BJP, workers from the Shinde Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar NCP also thronged the roads.