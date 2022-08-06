Will forcibly lock up biomedical waste plant in Govandi on Monday: Abu Azmi
Mumbai: Abu Azmi, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Constituency in M/E Ward, said on Saturday that he will personally march to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) biomedical waste management plant in Govandi on Monday, August 8, to forcibly shut down its operations and lock up the facility.
Azmi also demanded that the city’s biomedical refuse be taken to an alternative facility in Taloja.
Azmi said he is prepared to take such a step, despite possible adverse consequences, to protect the health of his constituents who have been living with toxic emissions from the biomedical waste plant since 2009, resulting in a range of medical problems from tuberculosis to asthma and various eye and skin ailments, among others. The state environment department had earlier instructed the plant to be shifted to Khalapur in Raigad district by February 2022, however, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has said that it will not be possible to do so before June 2023.
“I have visited the proposed site of the alternate facility and absolutely no work has been started on it. The Tata Institute of Social Sciences has found that SMS Envoclean’s waste incinerator is a major cause of poor public health in the area, where the population’s life expectancy is just 39 years. The majority of people who live in Shivaji Nagar are Muslim, Dalit and OBC. By not treating this matter with utmost urgency, the state government is sending a strong message to these people about how much their lives are valued,” Azmi said.
Residents, meanwhile, say they are running out of patience and will soon start staging regular demonstrations against the BMC and MPCB. “We are at our wit’s end. The state environment department had clearly instructed the plant to be shifted to Khalapur by February 2022. This was then pushed to May 2022. Now, however, we are finding out that because the plant has not yet received environmental clearance from the state expert appraisal committee, we have to live amid the pollution for at least one more year. This constant delay does not inspire any faith in the local authorities,” said Shaikh Fayaz Alam, president of the Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society, a body which represents residents from Govandi, Deonar and Mankhurd who live within the incinerator’s zone of influence.
Activists, dog lovers allege negligence at Navi Mumbai dog sterilisation centre
Animal lovers and activists have alleged gross negligence and apathy towards stray animals at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-run stray dog sterilisation centre in Turbhe. Ghansoli-based animal lover, Anish Maurya, 29, claimed two stray dogs lost their lives solely because of improper treatment at the centre. NMMC, in June, had captured three dogs from a residential society. “Recently, a puppy was suffering and the junior vets had no idea of injecting a needle,” added Maurya.
₹63Cr due from motorists for various traffic violations in Navi Mumbai
With over ₹63Cr due in penalties from the commuters for various traffic violations, the Navi Mumbai traffic police have now warned over three lakh motorists to clear the fine amount before August 13 or face action. A total of ₹63.79Cr is due in penalties currently from motorists for various traffic offences. The penalties have been levied on 3.44 lakh vehicles that include two-wheelers, auto rickshaws and cars. Many motorists have been ignoring the e-challans.
Naval, coastal officers meet fishermen to strengthen security in Navi Mumbai
To strengthen the coastal security of Navi Mumbai, the Naval and coastal security officers met the fishermen in a community interaction programme. “The intention of the programme was to guide the fishermen on how to get in touch with the police and inform them about any suspicious activity,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rupali Ambure, said. In May, there was an instance wherein the fishermen noticed signal flares abandoned at the shores of Kegaon, Uran.
National kayaking competition: Organisers allay fears over presence of crocodile in reservoir
The presence of a crocodile near Baur reservoir, where 33rd National Kayaking and Canoeing competition is scheduled to be held, won't impact the event, said an organiser on Saturday, not wishing to be named. The four-day competition will be held from August 22 to 25 in Bour reservoir, 28 km from Rudrapur. According to the organising committee around 700 participants and officials from 25 states are expected to take part in the event.
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 9-year-old daughter, 5-year-old son
Mumbai: The Meghwadi police have arrested a Jogeshwari East resident for allegedly sexually assaulting his nine-year-old daughter and five-year-old son. The accused has been arrested after the 30-year-old mother made a complaint to the police on Friday night. The accused took advantage of the situation and sexually assaulted the girl. Their father was not home at this time. The accused was immediately arrested in the same area, a police officer said.
