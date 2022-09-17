Will Nana Patole be replaced with a younger face?

HT Correspondent

Congress may be looking for a fresh face to head its unit in Maharashtra. The newly elected delegates of the state unit will meet on September 19, at YB Chavan auditorium, to elect the party president.

Patole, who took over as state unit chief, is expecting to be re-elected but senior party leaders such as Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan are against him. If they press for a change of guard, a new and relatively younger face could be picked to fill up the position.

Yashomati Thakur, Sunil Kedar and Satej Patil are the likely contenders for the post. All three were ministers in the erstwhile MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Following the organisational elections held between June and July, 553-odd Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) members were elected, who are now supposed to elect the new president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

“A new president will be elected at the meeting but going by the party’s tradition, we give all the powers to the Congress president to appoint the state president. We will abide by the same rule,” said a senior Congress leader, not wishing to be named.

Patole took charge of the position on February 5 last year, a day after resigning as the speaker of Maharashtra Assembly. He had replaced Balasaheb Thorat, who had an 18-month stint at the helm of the state.

“We need someone who can lead the party in the crucial Lok Sabha and state assembly elections to be held after two years,” said a Congress MLA.