Will visit Ayodhya after construction of Ram temple is over: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has decided to skip the ‘pran pratishtha’ (consecration ceremony) of Ram Temple scheduled on January 22. He would be visiting the temple after the ceremony as it would be easier to have the darshan of Lord Ram, Pawar said in a letter to Champat Rai, general secretary, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Mumbai, Jan 09 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar addresses during a press conference at Party Head Office in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Sandip Mahankal)

The letter was written in response to the invitation received by the veteran leader from the trust recently. This is the first time Pawar made it clear that he would not be attending the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

“After the celebrations on 22 January, the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla can be taken with ease and comfort. I am planning to come to Ayodhya to have a darshan of Shri Ram Lalla Ji with devotion. By then the construction of Ram temple would have been completed as well,” the letter read.

Pawar also expressed gratitude to the trust for the invitation and said that the joy and happiness of the mega event would reach him via the devotees who would be reaching there in large numbers. “I am grateful for the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on 22 January 2024,” it adds.

“Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram is a symbol of devotion and faith of millions of devotees not only in India but all over the world. There is curiosity and eagerness among the devotees of Lord Ram about the ceremony in Ayodhya and they are reaching there in large numbers. The joy of this historic event will reach me through them,” Pawar mentioned and added, “I once again express my heartfelt gratitude for your warm invitation. Please accept my best wishes for the success of the function.”

On Tuesday, Pawar alleged that the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are playing politics on the Ram Temple issue and ‘Shilanyas’ (laying of foundation stone) for the Ram Temple was conducted by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. “The decision to build a Ram Temple was taken by the then PM Rajiv Gandhi and now BJP and RSS are trying to take political advantage of it for votes,” said Pawar.