With new mission state eyes medals in 12 Olympic Games

A high-performance centre for sailing will be set up in the city under the state government’s ‘Mission Lakshyavedh’, a scheme to train and prepare 3,740 sportspersons from Maharashtra to compete in 12 Olympic Games. HT Image

An order issued by the sports department on Thursday, on the eve of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary celebrated as National Youth Day, said the state had earmarked ₹160 crore for the scheme.

“The state government will implement ‘Mission Lakshyavedh’ with an aim to win Olympic medals, with a focus on 12 games. About 240 international players will get training at six high-performance centres while 740 national players will be prepared at 37 regional sports excellence centres in eight cities. As many as 2,760 state-level players will be trained at 138 ‘Krida Pratibha’ centres in various districts. A sum of ₹160 crore has been approved and 10% of the total allocations to the sports department in each district will be utilised for this new scheme,’’ the order said.

About the high-performance centre for sailing in Mumbai, Indian Army’s Army Yachting Node at Colaba, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and the sports department will draw up a plan. Another five different training centres will come up in Pune, Nagpur, Amaravati, Akola and Nashik, the order said. The eight cities chosen for regional sports excellence centres are Mumbai, Nagpur, Amaravati, Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Latur, Pune, Kolhapur and Nashik.

In the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, as many as 73 players from Maharashtra participated and won 33 medals.