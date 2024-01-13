close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / With new mission state eyes medals in 12 Olympic Games

With new mission state eyes medals in 12 Olympic Games

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha, Mumbai
Jan 13, 2024 07:24 AM IST

A high-performance sailing center will be established in Mumbai as part of Maharashtra's 'Mission Lakshyavedh' to train athletes for the Olympics. The state has allocated ₹160 crore for the scheme, which aims to prepare 3,740 sportspersons for 12 Olympic Games. The plan includes training international players at six high-performance centers and preparing national players at 37 regional sports excellence centers in eight cities. Maharashtra won 33 medals in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

A high-performance centre for sailing will be set up in the city under the state government’s ‘Mission Lakshyavedh’, a scheme to train and prepare 3,740 sportspersons from Maharashtra to compete in 12 Olympic Games.

HT Image
HT Image

An order issued by the sports department on Thursday, on the eve of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary celebrated as National Youth Day, said the state had earmarked 160 crore for the scheme.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“The state government will implement ‘Mission Lakshyavedh’ with an aim to win Olympic medals, with a focus on 12 games. About 240 international players will get training at six high-performance centres while 740 national players will be prepared at 37 regional sports excellence centres in eight cities. As many as 2,760 state-level players will be trained at 138 ‘Krida Pratibha’ centres in various districts. A sum of 160 crore has been approved and 10% of the total allocations to the sports department in each district will be utilised for this new scheme,’’ the order said.

About the high-performance centre for sailing in Mumbai, Indian Army’s Army Yachting Node at Colaba, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and the sports department will draw up a plan. Another five different training centres will come up in Pune, Nagpur, Amaravati, Akola and Nashik, the order said. The eight cities chosen for regional sports excellence centres are Mumbai, Nagpur, Amaravati, Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Latur, Pune, Kolhapur and Nashik.

In the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, as many as 73 players from Maharashtra participated and won 33 medals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On