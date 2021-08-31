Within a week, 36% rise in sealed buildings in Mumbai

With the rise in the number of cases, the city saw a surge in the number of sealed buildings by 36% and sealed floors in the past one week. Mumbai civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has now asked civic administration to be on alert in anticipation of a third wave of the pandemic.

According to the civic body’s Covid protocol, it seals a floor or floors of a building if one or less than five cases are reported. Further, an entire building is sealed if five or more cases are found in it.

As per the data, as of August 22, there were 22 sealed buildings and 1,089 sealed floors in the city. According to the data, as of August 28, the city had 30 sealed buildings and 1,107 sealed floors.

The number of containment zones has, however, remained zero. A slum or a chawl is declared a containment zone when five or more cases reported, following which they are sealed. As of August 28, 2,794 containment zones and 66,132 sealed buildings have been released.

Recently, at least seven buildings were sealed in the western suburbs which included five buildings from Kandivli and two buildings from Bandra ‘s Pali Hill, as each of these buildings reported more than five cases. Currently, areas like Dadar, Mahim, Malad, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Andheri West and Govandi have sealed buildings.

In a review meeting, Chahal on Monday directed BMC officials along with Mumbai Police to strictly implement the sealing of buildings. As per the protocol, entry and exit from the sealed building is restricted for 14 days after the building is sealed. A constable from the Mumbai Police is deployed at the entry and exit of the sealed building followed by entry of all maids, drivers and vendors is restricted to only up to the gate of the society.

Chahal asked to ensure these protocols are followed strictly expecting a second wave. He also directed officials to ensure that there is enough awareness among citizens to wear a mask properly, maintaining social distance and frequently washing hands. The commissioner has also asked officials to conduct early testing and ensure that citizens use the free testing facility run by the BMC. Chahal has also asked all jumbo centres and hospitals to remain on alert to handle any emergency where more ambulances, oxygen beds, injections and medicines will be required.

Meanwhile, on Monday, 333 cases were reported along with two deaths.

The city’s tally is 743,832 and toll is 15,976, and the recovery rate is 97%, with 721,921 recoveries and the mortality rate is 2.14%. There are 3,504 active cases in the city.