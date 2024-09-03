Woman berated for wearing scarf, travelling with male friend

Navi Mumbai: A young man and woman who are due to be engaged soon were berated by a civil contractor on Sunday night in Uran over travelling together on a two-wheeler late at night and setting a bad example before the younger generation. The woman was also reprimanded for wearing a headscarf and abused in sexually charged language. HT Image

According to the police, the civil contractor, Kranti Joshi, lives in the same village as the woman, and the two know each other personally. On Sunday night, at around 10.30pm, he intercepted the woman and her male friend while they were on the two-wheeler near the Taki village bus stop.

“The woman and her male friend, who are due to be engaged, were returning to their respective homes when the accused intercepted them on the road. He screamed at them and forced them to stop their vehicle,” said Jitendra Misal, senior inspector, Uran.

Once the couple halted, Joshi questioned the woman’s need to cover her face using a headscarf and demanded that it be removed. He also humiliated them for being together late at night as they were not married, saying it was a bad influence on the younger generation.

“Joshi claimed that the woman’s covering her face and traveling with a male friend at night would negatively influence his daughter as well. He continued with his tirade by using foul and sexually laced language against the couple and forewarning them from entering the village,” said the investigating officer.

Joshi was subsequently booked under sections 79 (insulting modesty of a woman), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint by the woman.

“Joshi had no right to question or berate the woman and we have sent a notice to him. Such action will not be tolerated and will be dealt with strictly as per law,” said Misal.