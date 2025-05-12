Menu Explore
Monday, May 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Woman booked for Facebook post critical of Operation Sindoor

ByMegha Sood
May 12, 2025 07:14 AM IST

MUMBAI: Police booked Salma Raffiq Khan for criticizing Operation Sindoor on social media, alleging public mischief and investigating her motives.

MUMBAI: The police booked a 40-year-old Malvani resident for allegedly criticising Operation Sindoor, India’s counter-terror operation, on social media. The police registered an FIR on Saturday and issued a notice for her to be present before the police for investigation.

Woman booked for Facebook post critical of Operation Sindoor
Woman booked for Facebook post critical of Operation Sindoor

The accused, Salma Raffiq Khan, owns a beauty parlour in Malad. According to the police, she uploaded a text post on Thursday. “When governments make reckless decisions, it’s the innocent on both sides who pay the price — not the ones in power,” it stated. The post also included an obscene word about Operation Sindoor, said the police.

After receiving a tip-off from another social media user, the Malvani police booked her under section 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2024, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“We have issued a notice to her. We are investigating the motive behind the post or if she was forced to write it. There is no previous case against her as far,” said a police officer.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Mumbai / Woman booked for Facebook post critical of Operation Sindoor
