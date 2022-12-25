Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Woman delivers inside bus in Maharashtra's Kalyan

Published on Dec 25, 2022 06:09 AM IST

An ambulance passing by was halted and the mother and child were taken to a nearby hospital for medical check-up.

PTI |

A woman delivered a boy on Saturday evening while travelling in an MSRTC bus on its way from Kalyan in Thane district to Ahmednagar, an official said. The woman developed labour pains when the bus was close to Varap village in Kalyan and she delivered soon after, he said.

An ambulance passing by was halted and the mother and child were taken to a nearby hospital for medical check-up. "Mother and child are fine," said Niket Vyvhare of Mission My of Mharal. Vyvhare got the woman and child admitted in the hospital.

