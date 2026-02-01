MUMBAI: Morning rush hour turned fatal for Chetna Devarukhkar, 28, who slipped while attempting to board a crowded moving train at Badlapur station on Saturday. Woman loses life while trying to board train at Badlapur

Devarukhkar, a resident of Badlapur east, used to catch a train to Thane for work, every morning. She fell into the gap between platform no 3 and the CSMT-bound train and was run over.

It was 8.12am when the train was pulling out of the station. “CCTV footage showed her running along the platform and attempting to board the moving train. She lost her balance, slipped between the train and the platform, and fell under the moving train. She sustained serious injuries,” said an official with the Central Railway.

Devarukhkar was taken to a local hospital by personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP). She was declared dead on arrival.

In another incident on the Central Railway, three passengers fell from a local train on Friday, after it pulled out of Sion station. While the CR authorities claim this was a fallout of a quarrel between the three passengers, all male, the railway police blamed overcrowding for this incident.

In an incident similar to the accident at Badlapur, a passenger had a narrow escape after he fell into the gap between the platform and a long-distance train at Panvel station on January 29. Minesh Kadam was attempting to board the 22629 Dadar -Tirunelveli Express.

Sources said Kadam lost his balance and fell into the gap after the train halted at Panvel station. Passengers immediately alerted the railway police and got the train to stop dead in its tracks. Upon hearing the commotion, the railway staff rushed to the spot and safely moved Kadam to safety.