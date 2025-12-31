MUMBAI: A 42-year-old man from Ghatkopar was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a woman from his neighbourhood for not repaying the loan she had taken from his wife. Woman murdered in Ghatkopar for not repaying loan

According to the police, the victim went for a walk after dinner on December 24 but failed to return home. Her family searched for her in the surrounding areas, but could not find her. The next morning, her body was found dumped in the bushes in a nearby locality. The woman’s throat had been slit, prompting the deputy commissioner of police (Zone 7) Hemrajsingh Rajput to form special teams to conduct a high-level probe.

The teams analysed CCTV footage from the victim’s neighbourhood and the area where the body was found, examined call detail records, mobile data and scrutinised financial transactions. Based on the findings, the police identified the accused as Mohammed Irfan alias Chand Fakre Alam Ansari, and arrested him on Tuesday.

The police said that during interrogation, the accused confessed that the victim had borrowed money from his wife and failed to repay it. So he kept a watch on her movements and followed her on the night of December 24 before allegedly slitting her throat.

The accused has been booked for murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.