Woman ‘spikes’ bizman’s drink, extorts 15L

Mumbai: The police on Tuesday arrested a woman in her late 20s for allegedly extorting ₹15 lakh from an Andheri businessman after she threatened to post the inappropriate pictures she clicked of herself with him public after allegedly drugging him.

According to the 58-year-old businessman, who is also the complainant, he allegedly got acquainted with the accused only a few months ago.

According to the complainant, he had been introduced to the woman, who identified herself as ‘Kimaya Kapoor’, in August when she started looking for a job as a personal assistant. The two struck up a friendship and started socialising. Last week, she invited the man over to her house in Oshiwara, where she allegedly drugged him, claims the businessman.

“She seemingly mixed some anaesthetic in the tea. When he was passed out, the woman took a video of him in a state of undress, making it seem like he was getting physically intimate with her. When he came to, she made it seem like those things happened,” said an officer from Amboli police.

Over the next few days, the 58-year-old claimed that the woman started demanding money from him, threatening to spread the video and pictures among his family and friends if he did not pay. She managed to take ₹15 lakh from him but kept fishing for more.

“The complainant lost his patience when the woman demanded ₹25 crore in cash. She also gave him a time limit of fifteen days to make the payment. Instead of hankering to organise the cash, he approached the police this weekend,” said the officer.

Based on his complaint, the police booked the woman under sections 388 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. They arrested the woman from her residence on Tuesday morning. She was produced in court the same day later and was granted bail.