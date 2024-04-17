 Woman, two relatives booked for abetting ex-husband’s suicide in Navi Mumbai | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Woman, two relatives booked for abetting ex-husband’s suicide in Navi Mumbai

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Apr 17, 2024 08:47 AM IST

27-year-old woman, family booked for abetting estranged husband's suicide. Victim cited financial strain and mental trauma from wife's second marriage.

NAVI MUMBAI: The Rabale (MIDC) police has booked a 27-year-old woman and two of her family members for abetting the suicide of her estranged husband. According to 34-year-old Gokul Vithoba Dange’s suicide note, he was fed up of paying monthly maintenance to his wife Deepali, who was living with her second husband. Apart from Deepali, he also blamed her second husband, Shyam Ramesh Kshirsagar, and her father, Deepak Keshav Hajare, “for traumatising him and pushing him to take the extreme step,” said an officer from the Rabale (MIDC) police station.

According to 34-year-old Gokul Vithoba Dange's suicide note, he was fed up of paying monthly maintenance to his wife Deepali. (Representational photo)
According to 34-year-old Gokul Vithoba Dange’s suicide note, he was fed up of paying monthly maintenance to his wife Deepali. (Representational photo)

According to the police, Gokul and Deepali started having frequent arguments over household matters about a year after getting married in 2015. After one such fight, Deepali walked out of the marriage and filed a case of domestic violence against Gokul. In February 2017, a local court ordered Gokul to pay Deepali monthly maintenance of 5,000.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In the police complaint, Gokul’s father Vithoba Dange has stated that his won was finding it difficult to pay the maintenance as he was unemployed. Vithoba also said that Deepali’s subsequent marriage to Kshirsagar caused his son immense mental trauma.

Gokul’s family found him lying unresponsive on his bed on March 29. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The police, which found Gokul’s suicide note, has served a notice to all three to cooperate with the investigation.

