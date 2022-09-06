Woman who visits Mumbai only during festivals to commit thefts arrested

Mumbai A 30-year-old woman was arrested by the crime branch of Government Railway Police (GRP) for robbing gold chains from commuters in crowded local trains.

Picking up the intricacies of the work from her mother from the young age of 14, the woman, who is based in Karnataka, would rob commuters in crowded locals, especially during festive season. She allegedly specifically travelled to the city during festivals.

According to the GRP officers, the woman was arrested from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus as she was about to board the train to her village in Gulbarga, Karnataka. The mother of five was then searched by the officials and three gold chains worth ₹2 lakhs were found in her possession.

Arshiddin Shaikh, senior police inspector of GRP crime branch, said that the woman has been identified as Muskan Rafiq Shaikh. The police officer said that on August 11, they received a complaint from Ulhasnagar-based homemaker that when she was travelling towards Ambernath for rakhi, an unidentified woman had stolen her gold chain while she was trying to alight the train.

After receiving the complaint, the crime branch officers launched a manhunt for the robber and with the help of the CCTV recordings, identified the woman who was seen committing the crime.

Police officials kept a watch for the woman and also alerted their informers. “When the Ganpati festival started, we were told by informers that Muskan usually comes to the city during festivals,” said Shaikh.

On Sunday, the officials were tipped off by their informers that Muskan was in the city and would return to Karnataka from Kurla Terminus. “Accordingly, we reached Kurla Terminus and detained Muskan. Upon searching her, we found three gold chains which she had hidden in her saree,” said a police officer from GRP.

Muskan, the officer said, has been coming to Mumbai since she was 14-year-old along with her mother to commit the thefts. “When she was young, her mother had taught her how to commit the theft,” said Shaikh.

The police have arrested Muskan and are now figuring out how many more thefts she has committed.