Woman who visits Mumbai only during festivals to commit thefts arrested
Picking up the intricacies of the work from her mother from the young age of 14, the woman, who is based in Karnataka, would rob commuters in crowded locals, especially during festive season
Mumbai A 30-year-old woman was arrested by the crime branch of Government Railway Police (GRP) for robbing gold chains from commuters in crowded local trains.
Picking up the intricacies of the work from her mother from the young age of 14, the woman, who is based in Karnataka, would rob commuters in crowded locals, especially during festive season. She allegedly specifically travelled to the city during festivals.
According to the GRP officers, the woman was arrested from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus as she was about to board the train to her village in Gulbarga, Karnataka. The mother of five was then searched by the officials and three gold chains worth ₹2 lakhs were found in her possession.
Arshiddin Shaikh, senior police inspector of GRP crime branch, said that the woman has been identified as Muskan Rafiq Shaikh. The police officer said that on August 11, they received a complaint from Ulhasnagar-based homemaker that when she was travelling towards Ambernath for rakhi, an unidentified woman had stolen her gold chain while she was trying to alight the train.
After receiving the complaint, the crime branch officers launched a manhunt for the robber and with the help of the CCTV recordings, identified the woman who was seen committing the crime.
Police officials kept a watch for the woman and also alerted their informers. “When the Ganpati festival started, we were told by informers that Muskan usually comes to the city during festivals,” said Shaikh.
On Sunday, the officials were tipped off by their informers that Muskan was in the city and would return to Karnataka from Kurla Terminus. “Accordingly, we reached Kurla Terminus and detained Muskan. Upon searching her, we found three gold chains which she had hidden in her saree,” said a police officer from GRP.
Muskan, the officer said, has been coming to Mumbai since she was 14-year-old along with her mother to commit the thefts. “When she was young, her mother had taught her how to commit the theft,” said Shaikh.
The police have arrested Muskan and are now figuring out how many more thefts she has committed.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics