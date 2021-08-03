Woman’s body with stab injuries found behind mall in Navi Mumbai

An unidentified body of a woman was found dumped in a sack under a bridge behind Inorbit Mall in Vashi. According to police, the body had multiple stab injuries on her neck and body.

The incident came to light on Monday after which Vashi police registered a case of murder against an unidentified accused and were trying to identify the deceased woman.

On Monday, some people informed the Vashi police about a stench coming from a sack lying under the bridge behind the mall near Vashi railway station. The police rushed to the spot to find the body.

“The woman is suspected to have been in her early 30s and was wearing a sari with white, blue and green floral designs and a white blouse. She also had a queen’s crown tattooed on the right wrist. Her left wrist had a tattoo of a heart and a cross. Anyone with information about the woman is urged to contact Vashi police,” an officer from Vashi police station said.

Vashi police have formed two teams comprising two police inspectors, two assistant police inspectors, four inspectors and 25 staff to investigate the case. The team has been assigned to look into various missing complaints from Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Raigad. The team is also looking into CCTV footage for clues. The body is suspected to be around four days old and the post mortem report is awaited on Wednesday. This would confirm if there was any sexual assault.