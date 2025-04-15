Work on flyover opp Turbhe station set to begin

Navi Mumbai: A flyover is set to come up opposite Turbhe railway station on Thane-Belapur Road after nearly a decade of persistent demands from residents. At least 20 people have died in accidents at the spot over the past ten years and residents have resorted to road blockades and signature campaigns on several occasions, seeking either a flyover or a foot over bridge. Hundreds of locals including those employed in the industrial area cross the road in front of Turbe station multiple times a day. (Hindustan Times)

“Work on the flyover will begin in 3-4 days. We are confident of completing the work in a year’s time, excluding the monsoon,” said Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) city engineer Shirish Aradwad.

The 506-metre long flyover will be built by the civic body at a cost of ₹41 crore. It will begin from the area in front of the IKEA store and terminate opposite the Arihant Aura building. The flyover will accommodate four lanes across its 17-metre width and include a pedestrian crossing beneath to ensure safe movement for pedestrians, said Aradwad.

The eastern side of Thane-Belapur Road near Turbe railway station comprises an industrial area with nearly a lakh residents and workers, while the Turbhe station, markets and nodal area are located on its western side. The eastern side also has Turbhe store, one of the largest slum colonies in the city.

Hundreds of locals including those employed in the industrial area cross the road multiple times a day. But traffic on the six-lane road has increased manifold in recent years, posing a life hazard.

Demands for a flyover or foot over bridge at the spot were first raised after an accident in November 2015, when a 32-year-old woman and her three-year-old son were run over by a container while crossing the road to reach the railway station. Local residents subsequently launched a stir and observed road blockades, prompting the NMMC to issue assurances.

“The design of the proposed flyover is now ready,” said Aradwad. It takes into account rising traffic on the road as well as future requirements including operationalisation of the Navi Mumbai airport, the engineer noted.

“There will be a pedestrian crossing beneath the flyover, ensuring they don’t have to face speeding vehicles. The flyover will also be lit aesthetically from below,” he said.