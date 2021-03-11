Working to bring down Remdesivir injection rate, says Maharashtra FDA
The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Thursday said it is working to bring down the cost of the Remdesivir 100 mg injection, used for treating critical Covid-19 patients.
"The Maharashtra FDA has found that manufacturers are supplying this injection at a cheaper cost of ₹800- ₹1300 due to comparatively lesser demands than the initial days. But patients are not getting the benefit of the same cheaper prices. They are forced to purchase the injection at higher costs which are printed as MRP," the FDA said in the statement.
"So, Maharashtra FDA has instructed all producers of the injection that they must not print MRP more than 30 per cent margin after production and their rates of supply per injection," it said.
The FDA has already sent a proposal to the Central government to fix the maximum retail price of 100 mg of the injection under the drug's price control, 2013.
