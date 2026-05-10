NAVI MUMBAI: A silent march between the NRI and DPS Flamingo wetlands in Nerul on World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday turned into a powerful show of concern over Navi Mumbai’s deepening wetland crisis, just days after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) flagged serious ecological damage at DPS Flamingo Lake. World Migratory Bird Day march intensifies as activists warn of ecological collapse in Navi Mumbai

Holding “#SaveFlamingoLakes” banners and placards demanding protection for wetlands and migratory birds, environmentalists, residents and activists gathered to spotlight what they described as rapid degradation of one of the region’s most critical urban biodiversity zones.

The protest came in the wake of an NGT directive to the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) to restore tidal flow and ensure that future planning aligns with the ecological requirements of migratory birds.

A joint inspection committee appointed by the tribunal found that a crucial intertidal channel at DPS Flamingo Lake remained blocked, resulting in toxic algal accumulation and severe deterioration of flamingo habitat.

Recent laboratory findings cited by activists painted an alarming picture. Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels were found to be between 14.8 mg/L and 23.6 mg/L against the safe limit of 3–5 mg/L, while Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) levels ranged from 47.5 mg/L to 73.5 mg/L, indicating significant contamination in the wetland ecosystem.

“Flamingos are now flying over the wetland without landing because the water condition has deteriorated drastically and the food chain has collapsed,” said B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation.

In April, the mangrove cell removed more than 2.5 tonnes of algal sludge from DPS Flamingo Lake. However, environmentalists argued that the clean-up exercise failed to address the core issue of blocked tidal movement and untreated sewage inflow.

Sandeep Sareen of Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society said thick algae accumulation and sewage discharge had made the waterbody increasingly uninhabitable for flamingos. Activists further alleged that restoration of natural tidal flow remained incomplete despite tribunal intervention.

“The mangrove cell could not clear the dense underlying accumulation because free tidal flow itself remains obstructed. It could be a case of contempt of court,” Kumar alleged.

The controversy has once again brought Navi Mumbai’s growing conflict between urban expansion and environmental conservation into sharp focus.

At the centre of the dispute is the DPS Flamingo Lake conservation proposal, which is awaiting final approval from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The proposal seeks to expand the protected reserve from 12 hectares to 36.8784 hectares by incorporating adjoining mangroves, mudflats and creek corridors. The State Wildlife Board cleared the proposal on April 17, 2025.

However, activists pointed out that Cidco later passed a resolution seeking de-reservation of the same wetland area while classifying the original 12-hectare parcel as a developable “plot” estimated to be worth ₹3,600 crore.

Jyoti Nadkarni of Kharghar Wetlands and Hills Forum warned that continued destruction of wetlands could leave Navi Mumbai vulnerable to severe flooding in the future.

“We are effectively engineering a future flood crisis for Navi Mumbai. Wetlands act as urban sponges. If they are destroyed, there will be no space left to absorb excess rainwater,” Nadkarni said.

Environmental activist Sunil Agarwal said ecologically sensitive areas around Nerul and Palm Beach Road were facing mounting development pressure.

“The continued return of flamingos shows the ecological importance of these wetlands. Development around such habitats must be handled with extreme caution,” he said.

The dispute intensified further after the Thane district wetland committee concluded that the NRI and TS Chanakya lakes do not qualify as wetlands under the Wetlands Rules, 2017.

Kumar termed the findings “blatantly wrong”, arguing that the lakes are part of the larger Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary ecosystem.

“The district committee relied heavily on Cidco’s development zoning while ignoring earlier observations of the Bombay High Court and broader principles under the Ramsar Convention,” Kumar said.

The NGT panel had been constituted after the tribunal initiated suo motu proceedings following the death of seven flamingos at the lake last year.

In its April 28 order, the tribunal directed Cidco to have the committee’s recommendations examined by the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History within two months. The tribunal also ordered a study into the impact of artificial lighting on migratory birds in the region.

Cidco, meanwhile, denied allegations that it had obstructed natural water flow at DPS Flamingo Lake. The agency told the NGT that it had no role in the old pipe outlet cited in complaints and maintained that water continued to flow through other outlets. It further stated that large portions of the land fall outside Coastal Regulation Zone restrictions and are designated as “Future Development” areas.