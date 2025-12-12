Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

WR begins platform extension works to run 15-car locals on Bandra-Andheri stretch

ByShashank Rao
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 04:26 am IST

Work has started at Khar station, while similar upgrades at Bandra, Santacruz and Vile Parle are expected to begin soon. WR aims to complete all extensions before the next monsoon

Mumbai: In a significant boost for suburban rail commuters, Western Railway (WR) has begun extending platforms on the Andheri–Bandra slow corridor to enable the operation of 15-car local trains, increasing capacity by an estimated 700–1,000 commuters per service.

Mumbai, India - Oct 27, 2023 : People crowded at Andheri Railway Station due to 6th Line ongoing work between Khar to Goregaon, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Oct 27, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India - Oct 27, 2023 : People crowded at Andheri Railway Station due to 6th Line ongoing work between Khar to Goregaon, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Oct 27, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Work has started at Khar station, while similar upgrades at Bandra, Santacruz and Vile Parle are expected to begin soon. WR aims to complete all extensions before the next monsoon.

According to WR officials, the project involves lengthening platforms and adjusting signalling poles, overhead equipment cables and track alignments. Currently, 15-car trains cannot operate on the Andheri–Bandra section due to inadequate platform lengths.

Once the upgrades are completed—likely by March—15-car services will be scheduled from Virar to Bandra, a key station with a daily footfall of 4–5 lakh people, including thousands of BKC-bound commuters.

WR currently operates 211 fifteen-car services between Churchgate and Virar, but only 112 run on the slow corridor and terminate at Andheri. Once the platform is operational, all 12-car locals between Bandra and Andheri will be converted to 15-car trains.

The expansion is expected to increase overall carrying capacity by 75,000–100,000 commuters per day. A 15-car rake carries 4,380 passengers, compared to 3,504 in a 12-car train.

“Peak-hour crowding will reduce considerably, providing better comfort and safety to passengers. Improved train availability and longer rakes will help distribute commuter load more evenly across the section,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Sangh.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / WR begins platform extension works to run 15-car locals on Bandra-Andheri stretch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Mumbai's Western Railway has initiated platform extensions on the Andheri–Bandra slow corridor to accommodate 15-car local trains, enhancing commuter capacity by 700–1,000 per service. Upgrades at Khar, Bandra, Santacruz, and Vile Parle are underway, aiming for completion by March. This expansion will significantly reduce peak-hour crowding and improve overall service efficiency for daily commuters.