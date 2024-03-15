WR introduces ‘Batman Squad’ for ticket checks, night vigilance

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) has formed the Batman Squad to conduct ticket checks and monitor passengers during night hours, spanning from 9pm to 6am, across suburban rail stations from Churchgate to Virar. This initiative aims not only to ensure ticket compliance but also to identify and deter illicit activities within station premises. HT Image

The Mumbai Central division of WR introduced this novel concept, aptly named ‘BATMAN,’ an acronym for Be Aware TTE Manning At Night. The squad members, trained to operate during late hours, are tasked with checking tickets, inspecting trains, and maintaining vigilance for any signs of trouble or suspicious behaviour.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to WR officials, the trial phase of ticket checks commenced on March 11, 12, and 13, yielding significant results. “The squad caught 3679 passengers without valid tickets and earned revenue of ₹10.05 lakh. We will continue this drive in the coming days as well,” said a WR official.

Sumit Thakur, chief PRO of WR, said, “The squad inspects trains and remains vigilant for any signs of trouble or suspicious activity.”

Comprising 125-150 dedicated staff members, the squad collaborates with railway police to address any unscrupulous activities at station premises. Moreover, WR authorities are open to implementing long-term measures as deemed necessary. “These TCs should be made to travel inside first and second class compartments at night as there are ticketless travellers who roam freely,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Railway Yatri Parishad.