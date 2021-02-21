WR orders probe after Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express skips Andheri halt
The Western Railway (WR) has launched an inquiry after its premium Tejas Express train operating between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, skipped a scheduled halt at Andheri on Sunday.
After it skipped the halt at Andheri railway station, passengers approached the railway authorities, following which an unscheduled halt was made and 42 passengers deboarded the train at Dadar railway station.
“The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express moved past Andheri without halting as scheduled. The Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) brought the matter immediately to the notice of higher officials and an unscheduled halt was promptly arranged at Dadar. The matter is being looked into and inquired by the railways,” read a statement from WR.
Passengers took to social media to register their complaints. “@PiyushGoyal Hello please look into today’s incident of Tejas Express from Ahmedabad to Mumbai did not stop at the pre announced Andheri station but between Andheri and Vile Parle. Obviously Driver forgot to stop the train at Andheri. Please take strict actions.” tweeted @DDhebar.
The Indian Railways premium train, Tejas Express, resumed operations between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from February 14. The train is operated by IRCTC four days a week. It operates at its full capacity halts at Andheri, Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Nadiad railway stations between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad railway stations.
Earlier, IRCTC had resumed the Tejas Express between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on October 17, 2020, but later suspended services on November 24 due to low occupancy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra schools seek increase in internal component for Class 10 board exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Second Covid-19 wave nearing, lockdown decision in citizens’ hands: Uddhav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Covid-19 tally crosses 2.1 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road rage: Two men attacked in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 24-year-old tries to kill woman who turned down his advances
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC to map probable disasters across Mumbai to help plan city infrastructure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC fines 5 Jalna civic officials ₹1 lakh each for misleading court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Four members of a gang arrested for house break-in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman stripped, tied to tree, filmed in jungle near Mumbai; 4 booked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Congress to discuss strategy for local elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South African woman held with ₹9-crore heroin in Mumbai visited multiple countries: NCB
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youth body sets up Thane’s first community fridge at Wagle Estate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20% of MMR’s coastline highly susceptible to flooding: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Savitri becomes first leopard at Mumbai’s SGNP to be radio-collared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WR orders probe after Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express skips Andheri halt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox