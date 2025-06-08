Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai weather: Yellow alert in city till today morning; clear skies likely until June 11

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 08, 2025 04:25 AM IST

The red alert, which was announced at 3pm on Saturday, was later downgraded to yellow (moderate to heavy rain) as rainfall remained marginal across the city.

Mumbai weather: The city witnessed cloudy skies and scattered showers on Saturday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) for three hours in the afternoon. The alert, which was announced at 3pm, was later downgraded to yellow (moderate to heavy rain) as rainfall remained marginal across the city. The yellow alert remained in place until 8:30am on Sunday.

The Santacruz weather station recorded only 0.5 mm of rain between 8:30am and 5pm on Saturday.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
The Santacruz weather station recorded only 0.5 mm of rain between 8:30am and 5pm on Saturday.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

According to the IMD, the temporary escalation of the alert was due to a trough extending across Karnataka and Vidarbha. The interaction between moist and dry winds created conditions conducive to heavy rainfall, leading to the red alert. However, no further warnings have been issued in the five-day forecast, which remains clear until June 11.

Mumbai rain

Rainfall was unevenly distributed across the city. The Santacruz weather station recorded only 0.5 mm of rain between 8:30am and 5pm, while Colaba registered a significantly higher 33.4 mm. Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed the island city received 2.74 mm, western suburbs 8.98 mm, and eastern suburbs 18.67 mm during the same period.

Despite the brief spell of rain, temperatures remained lower than usual. Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8°C—1.9°C below normal—while Colaba logged 31°C, 2.7°C below normal. Minimum temperatures also dipped, with Santacruz registering 25.5°C and Colaba 25°C, both around 2°C below the seasonal average.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Mumbai weather: Yellow alert in city till today morning; clear skies likely until June 11
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On