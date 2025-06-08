Mumbai weather: Yellow alert in city till today morning; clear skies likely until June 11

Mumbai weather: The city witnessed cloudy skies and scattered showers on Saturday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) for three hours in the afternoon. The alert, which was announced at 3pm, was later downgraded to yellow (moderate to heavy rain) as rainfall remained marginal across the city. The yellow alert remained in place until 8:30am on Sunday. The Santacruz weather station recorded only 0.5 mm of rain between 8:30am and 5pm on Saturday.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

According to the IMD, the temporary escalation of the alert was due to a trough extending across Karnataka and Vidarbha. The interaction between moist and dry winds created conditions conducive to heavy rainfall, leading to the red alert. However, no further warnings have been issued in the five-day forecast, which remains clear until June 11.

Mumbai rain

Rainfall was unevenly distributed across the city. The Santacruz weather station recorded only 0.5 mm of rain between 8:30am and 5pm, while Colaba registered a significantly higher 33.4 mm. Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed the island city received 2.74 mm, western suburbs 8.98 mm, and eastern suburbs 18.67 mm during the same period.

Despite the brief spell of rain, temperatures remained lower than usual. Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8°C—1.9°C below normal—while Colaba logged 31°C, 2.7°C below normal. Minimum temperatures also dipped, with Santacruz registering 25.5°C and Colaba 25°C, both around 2°C below the seasonal average.