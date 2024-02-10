Youth Congress wants NMMC to resolve issues raised in 33 chowk meets

NAVI MUMBAI Navi Mumbai, India - Feb. 9, 2024: `Kranti Haq MorchaÕ organized by Navi Mumbai Youth Congress from Digha to CBD at Belapur NMMC headquarters. in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, February 9, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Thousands of residents marched on foot in a two-day `Kranti Haq Morcha’ organized by Navi Mumbai Youth Congress from Digha to CBD Belapur. The march to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters was held after holding of 33 chowk sabhas to collate the demands of the residents of the city with respect to health, education, water supply etc. The protestors demanded resolution of the demands in 7 days failing which they will forcibly enter the civic headquarters to protest.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The morcha organized by state youth Congress vice president Aniket Mhatre was attended by former minister Vishwajeet Kadam, Navi Mumbai Congress president Anik Kaushik, former deputy mayor Ramakant Mhatre among other top leaders.

The campaign was launched in October last year with the tagline Navi Mumbaikar Kahi Kar (Navi Mumbai resident do something). Aniket then held 33 public meetings in different areas of the city to get feedback from the residents on the problems they face in various areas and fields.

Aniket led a delegation to meet municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar with the demands on January 19 this year and then held a signature campaign on January 31 to get the residents to sign on the petition to be submitted at the padyatra as he said nothing much came off the meeting.

The 2 day padyatra from Thursday, to create awareness on the issues, made its way from Digha Mukund company, Airoli , Gothivali, Ghansoli,, Kopar Khairane, Vashi, Turbhe , halting at Sanpada in the night and then resuming on Friday walking through Sanpada, Juinagar, Nerul, Seawoods and culminating at NMMC headquarters in Belapur.

Speaking on the campaign, Aniket said, “We received tremendous response from the residents who came forward with the issues they have been facing at the chowk sabhas. The concerns we found are primarily related to health facilities at the city hospitals, civic schools and water supply shortages in several areas.”

Explained Aniket who led a delegation to NMMC additional municipal commissioner Sujata Dhole, “NMMC has started hospitals in Vashi, Nerul, Belapur and Airoli spending crores of rupees. However they are still able to provide complete health services. Even at NMMC FRU in Vashi, there are several blood tests, MRI etc that are not done. There is an issue with the poor not getting the benefit of 10% admission in the private hospital with which NMMC has an agreement for free treatment. Those with serious ailments are sent to Mumbai hospitals. The 23 urban health posts in the city usually shut down by 2-3 pm. There is a need for 24 hour OPD there.”

He added, “The response we got for the reason for the water supply shortage raises a lot of questions. NMMC has said that 450 mld water is sourced from Morbe while 60 mld from Barvi dam. When we asked for figures of supply to the Sewage Treatment Plant which was not given to us. There is obviously something wrong. Water is being stolen or leaked which is causing acute shortages in several areas.”

Lamented Aniket, “The academic year is coming to an end and yet the students in civic schools haven’t got uniforms and bags.”

Stated Aniket, “None of the demands that have been made are impractical. Even the Medical Officer of Health Prashant Javade who was present for the meeting said several facilities are being outsourced or are in the pipeline. The only issue seems to be delay in implementation and the positive mindset for it.”

Informed Aniket, “We have been assured that we will get in writing the resolutions to the demands made in 7 days time. However, if that is not the case, while we have been very cooperative with the administration and the police today, we will make sure that the Youth Congress workers will barge into NMMC headquarters in protest to get the demands fulfilled.”

Stated Aniket, “The tax paying residents of Navi Mumbai deserve better services. We are confident that they will be met. Padyatras have led to revolutions in the country and it will happen here.”

Supporting the campaign, Vishwajeet Kadam said, “Aniket and his team have gone to every nook and corner of the city in the last few months, including the village and slum areas to get the details from the ground. The issues raised are of the common man and also pertain to policy decisions by the state government.”

He added, “The civic administration seems to be in a bit of a slumber with the issues not being resolved. They should not test the patience of the people and see to it that the demands are met at the earliest.”