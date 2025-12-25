NAVI MUMBAI: Panic gripped commuters aboard a CSMT-Panvel local train on Tuesday morning after a young man was stabbed multiple times inside the moving train near Vashi railway station. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered an attempt-to-murder case and launched a search for the accused, who managed to flee after the attack. Youth stabbed repeatedly inside CSMT-Panvel moving train, attacker flees

The injured man, identified as 24-year-old Siraj Abdullah Shaikh, a call centre employee from Ghansoli, sustained serious injuries to his neck, chest, back and waist. He is currently undergoing treatment at J J Hospital in Mumbai. The police said the accused, identified as Rajesh Rajgam Arunvihari (25), was a resident of Mankhurd and is currently absconding.

According to the Vashi GRP, the incident took place at around 7.30 am when Shaikh was travelling from Mankhurd with his friend Mubarak Khan. As the train neared Vashi station, Arunvihari, who was in the same compartment, allegedly approached Shaikh and launched a sudden knife attack, which caused severe bleeding. During the scuffle, the knife reportedly fell in the compartment.

The repeated stabbing caused chaos inside the coach, prompting commuters to raise an alarm. As soon as the train halted at Vashi station, Arunvihari jumped off and escaped. Khan attempted to chase him but was unsuccessful.

Shaikh, unable to alight due to his injuries and the restarting of the train, travelled onward to Sanpada, where co-passengers helped him get down and took him to the station master’s office, from where the railway police were alerted.

Arunvihari is described by the police as a habitually quarrelsome individual who had earlier been involved in an altercation with a woman in his locality. Shaikh’s brother had intervened in that dispute, allegedly fuelling resentment in the accused.

Senior inspector Kiran Undre of the Vashi GRP said that preliminary investigations indicated that the assault stemmed from an old personal dispute. “The accused and victim live in the same locality and the accused is known to be quarrelsome. Efforts are on to arrest him at the earliest,” he said, adding that further investigations were underway.