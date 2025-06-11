NAGPUR: A 27-year-old under the influence of alcohol attempted to leap onto the burning funeral pyre of his girlfriend at the Shanti Ghat cremation ground on the banks of the Kanhan River, 25km from Nagpur, on Monday evening. Youth tries to jump on girlfriend’s pyre, thrashed by mourners

The youth, identified as Anurag Rajendra Meshram, a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Parseoni town of Nagpur district, was thrashed by angry mourners at the cremation ground. He is currently in critical condition in a private hospital.

According to police sources, Meshram was in a romantic relationship with 19-year-old Anshika Khobragade, a resident of the same locality. On Sunday, around 7 pm, Anshika allegedly died by suicide in her home. She was rushed to hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Following a post-mortem, Anshika’s body was handed over to her family on Monday evening, and the funeral was held later that night at the crematorium near the Kanhan River.

During the last rites, Anurag arrived in an emotionally disturbed and intoxicated state. He suddenly rushed towards the burning pyre and attempted to leap into the flames. Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene, stating that Anurag screamed out loud before sprinting toward the pyre. Some of those present managed to stop him and, in the process, beat him severely.

Anurag’s father and brother rushed to the spot and admitted Anurag to hospital, where he was shifted to the ICU.

On learning of the incident, assistant commissioner of police, Kamptee, Vishal Kshirsagar, and senior police inspector, Mahesh Andhale, of New Kamptee Police Station, visited both the hospital and the cremation site.

Anurag’s family has alleged that he was brutally assaulted by individuals at the funeral. They have demanded an investigation into the matter and strict action against those responsible.

Andhale confirmed the sequence of events and said, “We are awaiting Anurag Meshram’s recovery to record his statement. Further action will follow based on a detailed investigation.”