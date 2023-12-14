YouTuber lodges complaint after footage of him changing clothes was posted online

Mumbai: A 21-year-old YouTuber registered a complaint with Bandra police on Tuesday after he found footage of him changing clothes in his bedroom uploaded on YouTube. According to him, the video was from the perspective of a CCTV camera in his room, which he suspects has been hacked into. HT Image

The complainant found out when a friend told him that a video showing him in a state of undress was uploaded to YouTube on December 9. On seeing the said video, he realised that the footage could only have been taken via the CCTV camera in his room. It also showed that the video was taken on the afternoon of November 17.

“In the video, I had just got out of the bathroom and was changing clothes right afterward. The video had been shared with many people according to the statistics I saw below,” said the complainant. He also told the police that many of his friends shared the link to the video with him over Instagram, Telegram, and WhatsApp.

The footage from the camera, he said, could only be accessed by him or his family. He said he suspected someone had hacked into the camera to gain access to the camera’s memory from where they retrieved the said video and spread it across social media platforms.

Based on the complaint, the police have booked the unknown accused under sections 500 (defamation) and 501 (circulating defamatory content) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act for electronic transmission of material taken in private premises and that which is sexually explicit in nature.