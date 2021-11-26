Zero beds occupied at Thane Covid Care Centres

Thane With increased vaccination and lower positive cases, the occupancy in Covid Care Centres for mild or asymptomatic patients in Thane city has become zero post-Diwali. Moreover, in the last few days, occupancy of oxygen beds has also come down to 0.8%.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation officials, the symptoms among positive patients are less and hence, they prefer isolating at home. “We hardly have a handful of patients at our dedicated Covid centres. We have all the required infrastructure in place for the third wave,” said Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation.

There are 4,166 beds in dedicated Covid centres or jumbo facilities within TMC jurisdiction, and hardly 70 of the beds are occupied currently. Similarly, only 19 ICU beds and eight ventilator beds are currently occupied. Among the 404 oxygen beds, hardly eight are occupied.

The city has been adding about 40 cases on a daily basis. As Thane city has a recovery rate of 98.31% and an overall growth rate of Covid cases stood at .03 per cent over the past week, two Covid care centres were shut down.

“Everyone still has to follow all Covid protocols. Thanks to vaccination, the impact is much less when compared to the need for hospitalisation during the first and second waves. We have around 300 active cases at present,” added Malvi.

Since August this year, the requirement for Covid beds has reduced drastically. In mid-April, when cases were at the peak, 80% of beds were occupied and most people faced a shortage of beds.