Zero Covid case in Kalyan Dombivli exactly 2 years after recording first case
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) claimed that it recorded zero cases on Friday, two years after the city recorded its first Covid case on March 4, 2020.
“No new case of Covid was recorded in KDMC on Friday. We remember that the first case of Covid recorded in KDMC limits was on March 4, 2020, and how the entire system fought back throughout the pandemic. Today, when there is no case detected, there is a major relief as we have managed to tackle the third wave of Covid pandemic. In case of another wave, the civic body will work equally hard to tackle it with better facilities,” said civic commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi.
With the dip in Covid cases, the KDMC has also shut its Art Gallery Covid care centre as there are no admissions in the centre. However, a 20-bed facility is kept ready with the necessary oxygen support for those patients who have other illnesses and have tested positive for Covid, claimed the civic health department officials.
“The Covid centre has been shut as there are no cases recorded and the number of new cases is below five these days. The active cases are also 44. Most of the cases are in home isolation now. In case of requirement of oxygen or ventilation, we have kept the 20 beds for their admission,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.
