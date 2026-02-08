Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, A probe was ordered after Shiv Sena MLA Vilas Bhumre took his minor son into the EVM booth during Zilla Parishad polls in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Paithan taluka violating secrecy and other norms associated with the process, officials said here on Sunday. ZP polls: Probe ordered as Sena MLA votes in presence of minor son in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The incident, in which fingers of both Bhumre and his son were marked with ink, took place on Saturday in Pachod booth. A video of it went viral on social media, leading to district collector Dilip Swami ordering a probe.

Bhumre, MLA from Paithan here, downplayed the incident when queried by reporters.

"When my finger was being inked after voting, my son too wanted ink on his finger. He is small. How will he understand anything about EVMs and its buttons? He is small and just came with me," Bhumre claimed.

Collector Swami said a probe was ordered into the incident after he came to know about it from the viral video and through the media.

"I have called the concerned officer in Paithan taluka and have told him to send a detailed report. I have also asked for an explanation on who gave permission in this case. We will act against the officials who are responsible for this," Swami said.

Bhumre is the son of senior Shiv Sena leader Sandipanrao Bhumre, who was five-time Paithan MLA, and is currently Lok Sabha MP from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar .

A similar incident took place on the same day in Solapur as well.

In a viral video, candidate Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil's son was seen standing next to him inside a polling booth at Yashwant Nagar in Akluj, and pressing the EVM button. Patil later claimed the boy only wanted to see how a vote is cast.

