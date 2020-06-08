Murder accused hacked to death inside government hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai

cities

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 12:14 IST

A man accused of murder was killed by at least four unidentified people inside a government hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai early on Monday, reports said.

According to news agency ANI, four unidentified men entered Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai with weapons and killed the man.

Reports said the man was identified as 40-year-old V Murugan and that he is an accused in the murder of Patta Rajasekar in 2019.

ANI said that a case registered has been registered and an investigation by the police is underway.

Rajaji Government Hospital is one of the busiest hospitals in southern Tamil Nadu with more than 2,500 beds.