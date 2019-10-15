Murder in CP over entry to shelter home, two homeless men held

cities

Two homeless men were arrested for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old sanitation worker of a night shelter near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in central Delhi, over not letting them enter the facility because of their “illegal” activities, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the arrested men, Kunal alias Anshul,22, and Prem Kumar,22, allegedly stabbed to death Praveen (single name) near Rajiv Gandhi Handicrafts Bhawan in Connaught Place on Saturday morning.

The two were involved in several cases of pick pocketing in moving trains, which emerged after police recovered 14 stolen cellphones and two laptops from a room where they had hidden the blood-stained clothes they were wearing during the murder, the police said.

Praveen was walking with his friend Razi Mohammad on the pavement when they were cornered by the two homeless men. One of them overpowered Mohammad while the other stabbed Praveen and hit his head with a brick before fleeing, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said the injured man was admitted at a nearby government hospital in a critical condition.

A case of attempt to murder was registered on Mohammad’s complaint. Praveen succumbed to the stab injury during treatment after which police added section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.

During the probe, the DCP said, the caretaker of the night shelter, Manjeet Singh, told the police that the suspects had been banned for entering the home because they were involved in illegal activities.

“Praveen had evicted the duo out of the shelter home on two-three occasions and that had led the two develop animosity against him,” said the DCP.

