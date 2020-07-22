e-paper
Home / Cities / Murder probe begins four months after Dera Bassi tailor’s death

Murder probe begins four months after Dera Bassi tailor’s death

Case registered after a complaint by the deceased’s wife. Police had earlier suspected it to be a suicide case.

cities Updated: Jul 22, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Jaswinder Singh was found dead in a field on March 12, with injury marks on the forehead that appeared to have been inflicted by a weapon.
Jaswinder Singh was found dead in a field on March 12, with injury marks on the forehead that appeared to have been inflicted by a weapon. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Four months after the body of a 42-year-old tailor was found in a field in Dera Bassi, police have launched a murder probe on the complaint of his wife.

The deceased, Jaswinder Saini, was a resident of Dera Bassi and used to run a tailoring shop on Barwala Road. On March 12, he was found dead in a field, with injury marks on the forehead that appeared to have been inflicted by a weapon.

There were also blood stains near the body. His motorcycle was found at some distance. According to his father, Sukhdev Saini, Jaswinder had left home after answering a phone call, but never returned.

“Earlier, the matter was being investigated for suicide under Section 174 of the CrPC. Now, on the statement of the victim’s wife, Amarjit Kaur, we have registered a case of murder. The call dump of the crime spot has been lifted,” said Satinder Singh, station house officer, Dera Bassi.

