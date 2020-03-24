e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / My world collapsed when I tested positive, says Mohali Covid-19 patient

My world collapsed when I tested positive, says Mohali Covid-19 patient

27-year-old tested positive after she went to pick up her friend at Amritsar Airport, a 23-year-old female resident of Sector 21 in Chandigarh and the tricity’s first coronavirus case

cities Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:45 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustantimes
         

A 27-year-old woman who was tested coronavirus-positive on March 21 and is admitted at the Phase-6 Civil Hospital is reading magazines and watching You Tube videos on her mobile phone.

She prays before retiring to bed at night.

“I was not too worried when I heard about the coronavirus outbreak, but I was somewhat concerned when my samples were taken on March 20. And then when the report came in positive it felt like my world had collapsed,” she says.

Totally shaken, her morale down, she says she cried for two hours. “I had only heard about the virus on TV and newspapers, but never ever thought I would get infected. I had thought China was very far away and the spread of the virus and deaths could not affect me.”

She tested positive after she went to pick up her friend at Amritsar Airport, a 23-year-old female resident of Sector 21 in Chandigarh and the tricity’s first coronavirus case.

“Several thoughts come to mind: As to why I went to the airport. A big worry was the possibility of my friends and family members falling ill. The sad part was that my 80-year-old landlady, who I love dearly, has tested positive. I pray for her every day,” she says

It’s difficult to remain confined to a room for days. “I spend time reading comics given by my friends and watching YouTube videos on people being cured of the virus and reading WhatsApp messages on my mobile phone. I keep calling family members and friends, who also motivate me. I feel relaxed then.”

She says she can’t wait to walk out of the hospital and breathe fresh air.

However, her hospital experience has come as a surprise. “When I was told I would be admitted to the Civil Hospital I was worried as I did not have a good impression of government hospitals. My perception, however, has changed. The doctors and staff are very cooperative and motivating. Even the food I get is very hygienic.”

And this young woman’s message of the moment is: “In case people are infected with Covid-19; they should not be scared and remain positive.”

tags
top news
Covid-19 LIVE: 21-day curfew like lockdown in entire nation, says PM
Covid-19 LIVE: 21-day curfew like lockdown in entire nation, says PM
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
2020 Tokyo Olympics officially postponed by a year over Coronavirus
2020 Tokyo Olympics officially postponed by a year over Coronavirus
Bihar Board 12th results declared, 80.44% students pass
Bihar Board 12th results declared, 80.44% students pass
From income tax returns to ATM withdrawals: 10 announcements by FM Sitharaman
From income tax returns to ATM withdrawals: 10 announcements by FM Sitharaman
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus Live UpdatesBSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2020 LIVECoronavirus LockdownBSEB 12th result 2020Today SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisisTopper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities