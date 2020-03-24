My world collapsed when I tested positive, says Mohali Covid-19 patient

cities

A 27-year-old woman who was tested coronavirus-positive on March 21 and is admitted at the Phase-6 Civil Hospital is reading magazines and watching You Tube videos on her mobile phone.

She prays before retiring to bed at night.

“I was not too worried when I heard about the coronavirus outbreak, but I was somewhat concerned when my samples were taken on March 20. And then when the report came in positive it felt like my world had collapsed,” she says.

Totally shaken, her morale down, she says she cried for two hours. “I had only heard about the virus on TV and newspapers, but never ever thought I would get infected. I had thought China was very far away and the spread of the virus and deaths could not affect me.”

She tested positive after she went to pick up her friend at Amritsar Airport, a 23-year-old female resident of Sector 21 in Chandigarh and the tricity’s first coronavirus case.

“Several thoughts come to mind: As to why I went to the airport. A big worry was the possibility of my friends and family members falling ill. The sad part was that my 80-year-old landlady, who I love dearly, has tested positive. I pray for her every day,” she says

It’s difficult to remain confined to a room for days. “I spend time reading comics given by my friends and watching YouTube videos on people being cured of the virus and reading WhatsApp messages on my mobile phone. I keep calling family members and friends, who also motivate me. I feel relaxed then.”

She says she can’t wait to walk out of the hospital and breathe fresh air.

However, her hospital experience has come as a surprise. “When I was told I would be admitted to the Civil Hospital I was worried as I did not have a good impression of government hospitals. My perception, however, has changed. The doctors and staff are very cooperative and motivating. Even the food I get is very hygienic.”

And this young woman’s message of the moment is: “In case people are infected with Covid-19; they should not be scared and remain positive.”