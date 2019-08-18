BJP MP Hans Raj Hans suggests renaming JNU after PM Modi

delhi

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:28 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hans Raj Hans has suggested that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) should be renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing sharp reactions.

While JNU’s ABVP unit president Durgesh Kumar said the remarks were in “pure humour”, JNUSU president N Sai Balaji alleged that the Centre is trying to turn the JNU into “Jumla University”. “It’s unfortunate that rather than talking about issues like fund cuts and other students’ issues, the BJP members are talking about changing their names. They want to turn the central universities into jumla universities,” he said.

Speaking during an event organised by the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — Ek shaam shaheedon ke naam — on the JNU campus late on Saturday night, the North West Delhi MP made the suggestion while mentioning the effective scrapping of Article 370 by the Centre. “Kashmir will become a paradise now. Pray that everyone remains peaceful and no bombs are set off. We are bearing the brunt of the mistakes made by our elders.” He went on to add, “The JNU should be renamed MNU. Something should be named after Modiji.”

JNUSU members termed it as an attempt to change the “ideological structure” of the university. “At a time, when libraries are empty and without books, walls are barren without posters, minds are rigged with hate, it might sound ideal to name the varsity after Modiji under whom these policies of destruction have been implemented,” JNUSU president Balaji said.

ABVP’s Kumar also said that the student outfit does not endorse the idea of changing the name of the university. “The statement was made in pure humour. We should not make a big deal about it. ABVP does not support any such suggestion or idea,” he said.

JNUSU general secretary Aejaz Rather said the university is under attack because of its “ideological structure”. “JNU has been under attack since 2016 and the students have struggled to defend the basic idea and culture of the university. The government is against the idea of a public university and wants to shut down all progressive institutions. We condemn this suggestion of changing the name of the university,” he said.

Clarifying his statement, Hans, the singer-turned-MP, said, “I gave the suggestion because so many things have been named after Nehru-Gandhi family and that’s why I think something should be named after Modi ji as well.”

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 21:03 IST