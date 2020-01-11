e-paper
Home / Cities / NARCO-TERROR MODULE: Accused sent to three-day police remand

NARCO-TERROR MODULE: Accused sent to three-day police remand

cities Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

The three accused belonging to a narco-terror module busted by the Punjab Police were sent to three-day police remand by a local court on Saturday.

On Friday, the Amritsar rural police had busted the module with the arrest of army jawan Naik Rahul Chauhan of Haryana, Dharminder Singh of Dhanoa Khurd village in Amritsar, and Balkar Singh of Kalas village in Tarn Taran district. Police had also recovered two highly sophisticated Chinese-made drones, two walkie-talkie sets, Rs 6.22 lakh in cash, believed to be proceeds of drugs, and the magazine of an INSAS rifle from the accused.

Attari deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurpartap Singh Sahota said the trio was presented before a duty magistrate who remanded them in three-day police custody.

Another senior police official, who is privy to investigations, said the questioning of the accused was on. “Naik Rahul Chauhan is an expert in flying drones. He had been handling the technological gadgets, including drones, in the army.”

He added, “The officials of national security agencies, including the Border Security Force (BSF) and Intelligence Bureau, have also started questioning the accused. More recoveries and arrests are expected in the coming days.”

