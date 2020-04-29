Navi Mumbai crosses 200 mark with 18 new cases

cities

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:28 IST

Navi Mumbai crossed the 200 mark of positive Covid cases on Wednesday with cases doubling in just five days.

The city crossed the 100 mark on April 24.After a record spike of 43 cases on Tuesday, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 18 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 206.

Some of them who tested positive are a 37-year-old woman from Airoli, who delivered a baby recently; a 22-year-old woman, who delivered a baby on April 26; three people working at APMC market; a 35-year-old woman from Juhugaon, who had gone to Hiranandani Fortis hospital for dialysis; a 35-year-old BEST conductor, living in Kopar Khairane, deployed at Deonar depot; a 43-year-old staff nurse from Sion hospital, living in Airoli; a 30-year-old woman, who delivered a baby on April 6. Her newborn daughter has tested negative.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported seven new cases on Wednesday. The total number of cases in Panvel is 65.

Two police personnel posted at Wadala and two BMC sanitation workers have tested positive. An X-ray technician working at a hospital in Kharghar has tested positive.

Panvel municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “A woman doctor working at Mumbai Port Trust who had tested Covid positive has recovered.”

He added, “There are rumours that a complete lockdown has been ordered in Kamothe node. There is no such order given. Strict action will be taken against those spreading such rumours.”