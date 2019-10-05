Navi Mumbai top cop: 34-year-old’s sodomy complaint is bogus, injuries are self-inflicted

cities

More than a week after a 34-year-old man filed a sodomy complaint against five unidentified men, police commissioner of Navi Mumbai said that the case was a bogus one. “The injuries suffered by the complainant were self-inflicted. Our analysis of the existing evidence did not corroborate the statements of the complainant. We then spoke to him to understand that reality and he confessed to have done it himself,” said city police commissioner Sanjay Kumar on Friday.

On September 24, the man, a Turbhe resident, approached the police and said that he had been sodomised at Sagar Vihar garden in Vashi the previous day. He said that he was smoking near a pond, when a group of five unidentified men dragged him to the nearby bushes and forced him to take off his clothes.

Three of them sodomised him, the complainant said. He said that after the accused fled, the passersby took him to a hospital where he had to undergo a surgery. “We examined CCTV footage in the area, but did not see anyone running away from that place. We also checked the location of the complainant’s mobile phone and it did not match with the place, where he was allegedly sodomised,” said Kumar.

“We also examined the call data records (CDR). After analysing everything, when we presented the loopholes of his concocted story before him, he confessed that he himself inflicted the injuries,” he added. When asked if they will take any action against him for registering a bogus case, Kumar said, “We will take legal opinion in that regard and will move ahead.”

