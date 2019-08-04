NCW report on Unnao rape survivor’s ‘accident’ likely on Monday

lucknow

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:10 IST

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday said the commission will come out with its report on the car-truck collision, in which the Unnao rape survivor was critically injured, on Monday.

Sharma questioned the ‘hurry’ with which the Uttar Pradesh Police held a press conference last week and described the collision as an accident. The police held a press conference even before probing the case thoroughly, she said.

“What was the need for a press conference by them to say it was an accident when they didn’t even investigate the matter?” she asked. Finally, the CBI had to step in, she added.

“As the facts are coming to the fore, prima facie police did not act responsibly,” she said.

She added, “I had taken up this issue with the DGP and sought a reply as to why the police turned down the victim and her family’s complaints.”

The commission on July 29 had issued a notice to director-general of police (DGP) OP Singh, seeking action against the culprits.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 19:06 IST