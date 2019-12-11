Nephew among four arrested for murder of 46-year-old in Loni

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:27 IST

The Ghaziabad police, on Wednesday, arrested four suspects who were allegedly part of a criminal conspiracy to murder a 46-year-old woman in Loni on the afternoon of December 5. Police said the woman was shot in the head by two unidentified bikers and she died on December 8 while undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Delhi. The plot in question is about 40 square yards at Gulab Vatika locality in Loni.

The four suspects were identified as Arvind Kumar Verma, nephew of deceased woman Indira Verma, and his accomplices Rohit Vajpayee, Harish Kumar and Prince Jatav. The deceased was a native of Gokulpuri in Delhi.

Police said that Verma had been planning to murder his aunt for a month. He allegedly roped in his friends and promised them money in exchange for their cooperation, police said.

“The woman owns a plot of land in Loni; suspect Verma and his family stay there. For a few months before her murder, the woman had been telling Verma’s family to vacate the house so she can sell it. Since the suspect was not ready to vacate, he planned to murder her. The man lured his friends by saying that he would pay them ₹5 lakh after selling the plot, which would fetch him about ₹40 lakh,” superintendent of police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The woman was shot in the head by two unidentified bikers on the afternoon of December 5 in Loni and succumbed to critical head injuries on December 8.

Police added that the deceased woman had also taken ₹35,000 from one of the suspects, Harish, and had promised that she would arrange for a job for him.

“However, she did not help him and neither did she pay him back. As a result, Harish joined hands with Verma and the other suspects to take revenge. They arranged for a country-made pistol and two cartridges and also procured a stolen bike on which they went to the spot to shoot the victim. During the shooting incident, Harish and Rohit went on bike and fired a shot in the woman’s head from close range,” Jadaun said.

Police said that based on electronic surveillance and other information, they nabbed the suspects while they were travelling in a car on their way to Baghpat. Police intercepted their car at Loni tri-junction and nabbed them even as they tried to flee.

Police said that Arvind Verma is a professional makeup artist and has worked with several private television news channels. His accomplice Prince is a food delivery executive and employed with an online food delivery company, while Rohit is a salesman with a cellphone company.