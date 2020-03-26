NER to continue operation of goods trains

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:43 IST

The North Eastern Railways, headquartered at Gorakhpur, will continue operation of goods trains so that people do not face any shortage of daily use items.

The Railways has stopped operation of passenger trains till April 14 during the pan-India lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“The operation of goods trains to carry and supply essential goods including food grains, fruits, vegetables, salt, sugar, will continue as usual and will require the same manpower both onboard and on stations as required in passenger trains, “ NER public relations officer CP Chauhan said.

He said that employees engaged in operation of trains have been sensitised towards precautions to be taken to stay safe and are being given sanitisers to wash their hands regularly. They have also been asked to maintain social distancing while on duty and in public life. To boost their morale, employees are being counselled regularly by senior rail officials. On Thursday, Varanasi division railway manager Vijay Panjiyar took stock of the Manduadih- Shahganj block and spoke to employees.

During the operation of goods’ trains, the basic infrastructure of the Railways from tracks to signal and electrification will be maintained, while the duty of staff from pilots and locopilots to station master, guards, control room operators, clerks, good shade employees and sanitary workers will be ensured the same way as it is required in passenger train operation, rail officials said.