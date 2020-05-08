e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Nerul woman pays ₹77K to ‘customs’ for gift from ‘London bizman’

Nerul woman pays ₹77K to ‘customs’ for gift from ‘London bizman’

cities Updated: May 08, 2020 20:14 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

An assistant commissioner from the Konkan division administration lost ₹77,000 after a man, posing as a London-based construction businessman, claimed to send her a gift and cheated her.

The 47-year-old development branch officer from Nerul had created an account on two matrimonial websites. In February, she matched with Fahim Reyansh based in London. He told her he works at a construction company at Huddersfield in London.

Reyansh kept talking to the woman for over a month and gained her trust. Around March 15, he told her he has sent her a gift. A few days later, she received a call from a man, who claimed to be a customs officer.

“The ‘customs officer’ asked her to pay ₹37,000 towards a 12-kg parcel. Later, he asked her to pay ₹1.8 lakh penalty, claiming they found £30,000 in the parcel. Reyansh sent the woman an audio message and requested her to pay whatever she can. She paid another ₹40,000,” said an officer from Nerul police.

When the callers demanded more money, she called the customs department to enquire about the penalty amount only to learn that she was cheated.

Soon after, she received a friend request from a woman named Dilipa Gupta, who too tried a similar trick. The woman officer approached the police and lodged a case of cheating against Reyansh and two others.

top news
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
‘You and I are soldiers in Covid-19 fight will not involve army’: CM Uddhav Thackeray
‘You and I are soldiers in Covid-19 fight will not involve army’: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
Liquor to be sold only through online or door delivery, orders Madras HC
Liquor to be sold only through online or door delivery, orders Madras HC
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
Ford is working on a car paint that can protect your vehicle from bird poop
Ford is working on a car paint that can protect your vehicle from bird poop
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In