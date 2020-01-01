New block launched at Faridkot hospital

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:50 IST

Faridkot Faridkot MLA and chief minister’s political adviser Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon inaugurated a 100-bed gynaecology department at the newly-constructed mother and child-care block at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. “The cost of the project is around ₹35 crore. To begin with, OPD services are being provided. We also have 100 beds now. In due course, this block will have 260 beds. Not only Faridkot, people from other districts will also benefit,” Dhillon added.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said the new building would decrease the load on the regular OPD and, it was equipped with all high-tech machinery and services.