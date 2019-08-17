New cancer detection centre at Hindu Rao Hospital

cities

New Delhi: Hindu Rao Hospital, run by North Delhi Municipal Corporation at Malka Ganj, got a new cancer detection centre on Saturday

The centre, inaugurated by the civic agency’s mayor Avtar Singh, will be run from the first floor of the out patient department(OPD) Block. It will operate three days a week — Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — from 2-4 pm.

Standing committee chairman of the north corporation, Jai Prakash, said medical officers and specialists from departments such as obstetrics, gynaecology, surgery, dermatology and ophthalmology will run services at the Centre.

“Delay in detecting cancers, when it has already reached the third or fourth stage, is the biggest cause of deaths from this disease,” the mayor said.

“This is a small effort on our part to ensure diagnosis happens early so that treatment can happen immediately,” he added.

He said patients diagnosed with cancer will be treated in the hospital with available facilities or will be referred to specialised centres for further care.

Hindu Rao is one of the largest hospitals in old Delhi area with 1,200 beds and caters to over 5,000 patients daily. This includes patients from neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

