New Kalyan-side FoB at Dombivli station to be ready by April 2020

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:58 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
In a relief for commuters, the Central Railway (CR) said the construction of a new foot overbridge (FoB) at the Kalyan-end of Dombivli station will be complete by April 2020. Work on the new FoB started recently, after the old bridge — shut since April this year — was dismantled two weeks ago.

Since the closure of the 40-year-old FoB, commuters have been demanding a new bridge as those going to the station from the eastern (Kalyan) side have been forced to walk a longer distance to reach the platform, using the other two FoBs, which are also overcrowded. The old FoB also connected the eastern and western sides of the station. “The work on building the new FoB has started and it will be completed by April 2020,”said AK Singh, senior public relations officer, CR. Around four lakh commuters travel to Dombivli station daily. “We expect that the new bridge will be ready without delays. As the new FoB will be wider, it will ease congestion,” said Rahul Patil, 38, a commuter who travels to Dadar from Dombivli daily.

