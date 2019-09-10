Newly appointed patwari attacked by four assailants in Ludhiana

cities

A newly appointed patwari was attacked by four assailants minutes after he joined the office on Tuesday.

The victim is 27-year-old Deepak Singla of Mansa’s Sardulgarh, who was assaulted by sharp-edged weapons. He is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

Police are suspecting it to be a case of old rivalry and have expressed the possibility that the accused were aware of victim’s whereabouts.

The patwari had joined his office on Tuesday morning after being transferred from Bhundari village. Sadar police have launched an investigation in the matter.

The movements of the accused have been captured in close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the crime spot, the police said.

Sadar station house officer (SHO) inspector Sukhdev Singh said the victim has sustained injuries in his head, neck, arms and leg. “He was attacked multiple times by sharp-edged weapons,” he added.

The SHO said the accused had come on two motorcycles, which were not bearing number plates.

“Surveillance cameras have recorded the movement of accused and we are trying to identify them,” he added.

A first information report (FIR) under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 333 (whoever voluntarily causes grievous hurt to any person being a public servant) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified accused.

